Cursed Halfpenny Late Withdrawal From Wales Team

November 26, 2022

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny's hoped for return to Test rugby after a 15-month hiatus ended in disappointment on Saturday as he withdrew from the starting XV for the Test with Australia

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny's hoped for return to Test rugby after a 15-month hiatus ended in disappointment on Saturday as he withdrew from the starting XV for the Test with Australia.

The 33-year-old -- who was out for over a year with a serious knee injury -- suffered a back spasm in the warm-up at The Principality Stadium.

Halfpenny had also to withdraw shortly before kick-off of the Test with New Zealand three weeks ago due to an aggravation of a hamstring injury he suffered on club duty.

Josh Adams, normally on the wing, comes off the replacements bench to start at fullback whilst Sam Costelow replaces him.

Revised teams (15-1) Wales Josh Adams; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric (capt), Jac Morgan; Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard; Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhodri Jones, Tomas Francis, Ben Carter, Josh Macleod, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Sam Costelow Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL) Australia Tom Wright; Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway; Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper (capt) Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Robertson, Sam Talakai, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Jock Campbell Coach: Dave Rennie (NZL) Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

