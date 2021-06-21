UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Hoping To Learn Lessons From 2019 Thrashing At Wembley

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Czechs hoping to learn lessons from 2019 thrashing at Wembley

The Czech Republic will travel to Wembley for Tuesday's Euro 2020 game against England knowing what they do not want -- to repeat the 5-0 thrashing they suffered in a qualifier in 2019

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Czech Republic will travel to Wembley for Tuesday's Euro 2020 game against England knowing what they do not want -- to repeat the 5-0 thrashing they suffered in a qualifier in 2019.

"Of course we remember that game very well," Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy told reporters in London on Monday.

"We have learnt, we have gone some way since that match and I believe tomorrow's game will be different, better for us." Inspired by Raheem Sterling's hat-trick, England handed the Czechs their worst-ever defeat since the country gained independence in 1993 by splitting with Slovakia two years ago.

The Czechs exacted a measure of revenge when they won 2-1 at home six months later to qualify for the Euro as the second team in the group behind England.

They can now take that even further -- all they need to win Group D is a point against the Three Lions.

"They are still an extremely strong opponent full of stars," said Czech captain Vladimir Darida, who played both qualifiers against England.

"But in their latest games they did not work as well as in the qualification and we would like to capitalise on that," added the Hertha Berlin midfielder.

England beat Croatia 1-0 before being held to a goalless draw by Scotland, while the Czechs beat Scotland 2-0 and then drew 1-1 with Croatia.

"We would like to perform the way we did when we won in Prague. The players know how much effort they gave, how they worked hard, how responsible they were then," said Silhavy.

The Czechs can rely on in-form striker Patrik Schick, who has scored all their three goals at the Euro.

England's Harry Kane, on the other hand, has been lagging behind expectations.

"He is still an outstanding forward, a very smart striker with a great finish, but... I believe we will be strong enough tomorrow to prevent him from scoring," said Silhavy.

The game will decide the winner of Group D, who will face the second-placed team from Group F at Wembley on June 29 in the last 16.

Potential opponents include powerhouses France, Germany and Portugal, but Darida said calculations were not on the table ahead of the Wembley game.

"We would like to win the group, it would be a success and it would be nice to continue at Wembley," said Darida.

"We have it in our hands."

Related Topics

France Germany London Prague Nice Berlin Vladimir Putin Independence Portugal Czech Republic Slovakia Croatia Euro June 2019 2020 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

40 minutes ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghan ..

22 seconds ago

President condoles Senator Kakar's demise

23 seconds ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

25 seconds ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.