UrduPoint.com

Dawid Malam Thanks Pakistan For Hosting T20I Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I series

The English and Yorkshire cricketer has termed the series as a great experience.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) England and Yorkshire cricketer Dawid Malam has thanked Pakistan for hosting a fantastic T20I series.

Taking to Twitter, Dawid Malan wrote, "Brilliant end to a well fought series! A huge thanks to Pakistan for having us and an even bigger thanks to the security forces that looked after us so well.

🙏🏻 was a great experience 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 #thankyou #pakistan,".

He has also thanked the security forces for providing security to them.

His reaction came a day after England won thrilling T20I series against Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Dawid Malan

Recent Stories

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

35 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.