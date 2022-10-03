Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I series

(@Abdulla99267510)

The English and Yorkshire cricketer has termed the series as a great experience.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) England and Yorkshire cricketer Dawid Malam has thanked Pakistan for hosting a fantastic T20I series.

Taking to Twitter, Dawid Malan wrote, "Brilliant end to a well fought series! A huge thanks to Pakistan for having us and an even bigger thanks to the security forces that looked after us so well.

🙏🏻 was a great experience 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 #thankyou #pakistan,".

He has also thanked the security forces for providing security to them.

His reaction came a day after England won thrilling T20I series against Pakistan.