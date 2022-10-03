Dawid Malam Thanks Pakistan For Hosting T20I Series
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:12 PM
The English and Yorkshire cricketer has termed the series as a great experience.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) England and Yorkshire cricketer Dawid Malam has thanked Pakistan for hosting a fantastic T20I series.
Taking to Twitter, Dawid Malan wrote, "Brilliant end to a well fought series! A huge thanks to Pakistan for having us and an even bigger thanks to the security forces that looked after us so well.
🙏🏻 was a great experience 🏴🇵🇰 #thankyou #pakistan,".
He has also thanked the security forces for providing security to them.
His reaction came a day after England won thrilling T20I series against Pakistan.