UrduPoint.com

DeRozan Runs Riot As Bulls Torment Lakers

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

DeRozan runs riot as Bulls torment Lakers

DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

DeRozan was the tormentor-in-chief of a Lakers team who saw Anthony Davis ejected for only the second time in his career as the 2020 NBA champions slumped to a 121-103 loss.

Barring two fleeting moments early in the first quarter, the Bulls led throughout, at one stage surging into a 28-point lead at the Staples Center.

DeRozan found support from former Lakers player Lonzo Ball, who weighed in with 27 points while Zach Lavine added 26 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers scoring with 28 points while Russell Westbrook had 25 points.

Davis finished with 20 points before being tossed late in the third quarter after remonstrating angrily with officials for restarting the game as he attempted to put a shoe on.

The Chicago win leaves the Bulls in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-4 record.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 8-7, just outside the playoff places in the Western Conference.

In Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 52 points as the Mavericks overturned a 13-point third quarter deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 111-101 at the American Airlines Center.

Porzingis finished with 29 points and Doncic added 23 points while laying on 11 assists in a see-saw contest which saw the lead change hands no fewer than 13 times.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 35 points, with Monte Morris adding 17.

After trailing for all of the third quarter, the Mavs came roaring back in the fourth period, outscoring Denver 32-18 to close out the win.

There was a scare for the Mavs in the final second however as Slovenian star Doncic limped off injured in the final minute after appearing to twist his left ankle.

Porzingis later told reporters Doncic appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room.

"He's always just, 'Hey, I'll be good. I'll be good.' Hopefully he is good," Porzingis said. "I don't think we know yet what it is, but we're hoping he's healthy and he'll be back soon in a little bit of time." In Minneapolis, the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 99-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A late burst by Phoenix veteran Chris Paul helped the Suns over the line while Devin Booker led the scoring with 29 points.

Paul finished with 21 points -- 19 of them coming in the fourth quarter -- while Deandre Ayton added 22.

Karl Anthony-Towns led Minnesota's scorers with 35 points and 13 rebounds.

The Timberwolves might have snatched victory in the final few seconds, but D'Angelo Russell's three-point attempt bounced off the backboard and the Suns held on.

Suns head coach Monty Williams believes the win is yet more evidence that his team -- who reached last season's NBA Finals -- is rapidly maturing as a unit.

"When I first came, we were the youngest team in the league and a lot of those close games didn't always go our way because of inexperience or calls or whatever," Williams said.

"When you have a young team they really don't know what to stay. But when you've got a veteran squad, there's a communication back and forth with the staff that's pretty substantial." In Washington meanwhile, the Wizards overturned a 19-point deficit before scoring a 105-100 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards' fifth straight win saw them improve to 10-3 to lead the Eastern Conference standings.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points with nine assists while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points.

Related Topics

Injured Washington Road Young Los Angeles Lead Minneapolis Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Denver Chicago 2020 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after Covid ..

Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after Covid KO

59 seconds ago
 Russia's Kronshtadt Company Starts Creating Protot ..

Russia's Kronshtadt Company Starts Creating Prototype of New Sirius Drone

1 minute ago
 Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for W ..

Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for World Community - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Onlin ..

Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Online Meeting - Chinese Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They We ..

Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary invites opp to sit with govt on el ..

Fawad Chaudhary invites opp to sit with govt on electoral, other reforms

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.