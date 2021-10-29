UrduPoint.com

Despite Barca Talk, Xavi Insists He's Focused On Al Sadd

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:28 AM

Despite Barca talk, Xavi insists he's focused on Al Sadd

As speculation swirled that he was about to return to Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez insisted on Thursday that he was thinking only of his current job, coaching Qatari club Al Sadd

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As speculation swirled that he was about to return to Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez insisted on Thursday that he was thinking only of his current job, coaching Qatari club Al Sadd.

"I am currently focused on my work with Al Sadd, and I cannot talk about anything else," Xavi told a press conference ahead Saturday's match with Al Ahli in the Qatar stars League.

Barcelona fired coach Ronald Koeman after losing 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday to stay ninth in La Liga, six points behind the leaders.

Spanish media reported that Barca president Joan Laporta was in talks with Xavi about the vacant position on Thursday morning.

Xavi is one of the club's greatest ever players and there is huge excitement about his potential as a coach, because of his play in midfield in the iconic Barca team managed by Pep Guardiola.

The 41-year-old is from the suburbs of Barcelona, came through the famed youth system and played 17 seasons and more than 750 games for the club before leaving for Qatar in 2019.

After playing four seasons for Al Sadd, he took over as manager in 2019 and led them to a league title last season. They won the Amir Cup last week beating Al Rayyan on penalties in the final.

Al Sadd have won all seven of their league games this season to lead the table.

Related Topics

Job Qatar Barcelona Lead 2019 Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

30 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

45 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

1 hour ago
 Congo army kills 27 rebels, loses four soldiers

Congo army kills 27 rebels, loses four soldiers

2 minutes ago
 Coca growers capture 180 soldiers destroying crops ..

Coca growers capture 180 soldiers destroying crops in Colombia

8 minutes ago
 ITP issues traffic diversion plan for citizens con ..

ITP issues traffic diversion plan for citizens convenience

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.