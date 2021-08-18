UrduPoint.com

DSD Athlete Masilingi Into World U20s 100m Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:35 PM

DSD athlete Masilingi into World U20s 100m final

Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi who is unable to compete at certain events as she has differences in sexual development (DSD) finished first in her 100m semi-final at the World under-20s championships on Wednesday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi who is unable to compete at certain events as she has differences in sexual development (DSD) finished first in her 100m semi-final at the World under-20s championships on Wednesday.

Masilingi, 18, is blocked from running distances between 400m and one mile as under World Athletics she has a rare physiology giving her an unfair competitive advantage.

Earlier she claimed a personal best of 11.20sec in the heats in Kenya.

Masilingi was the second quickest qualifier for Friday's final (1430GMT) running 11.

35 seconds, 0.01sec behind Jamaican Tina Clayton from another of the three semi-finals.

Fellow Namibian teenager Christine Mboma won silver at the 200m in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month is set to race in Friday's heats over the same distance and is also deemed to have DSD.

Masilingi finished sixth in the race on August 3 in Japan in her first major championships.

It is the same issue that led to South Africa's two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, who is also classified as a DSD athlete, being unable to defend her middle-distance crown in Tokyo.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Same Japan South Africa Kenya August Silver Olympics From Best Race

Recent Stories

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued a ..

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued at AED487.7 million

34 seconds ago
 9th Moharram procession comes out from Qadeemi Ima ..

9th Moharram procession comes out from Qadeemi Imam Bargha Haripur

2 minutes ago
 4500 police officials to be deployed on 10th Muhar ..

4500 police officials to be deployed on 10th Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Ashura teaches patience, tolerance and standing fi ..

Ashura teaches patience, tolerance and standing firm against oppression: KP Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 China Approves Emergency Use of One More Sinopharm ..

China Approves Emergency Use of One More Sinopharm Vaccine for Kids Over 3 Years ..

2 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair to Brief ..

US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair to Brief Media on Afghanistan Wednesday ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.