UrduPoint.com

Dustbowl Showdown Promised At Cycling's Cobbled 'Hell Of The North'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Dustbowl showdown promised at cycling's cobbled 'Hell of the North'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :After last year's mud-splattered edition, the 2022 Paris-Roubaix cycling race will be run in bone-dry conditions Sunday over its fabled cobbled mining roads that usually bring falls galore.

The gruelling 257.2km-long race features 54.8km of rough-hewn cobbled sections where Dutch favourite Mathieu van der Poel awaits the challenge from bitter rival Wout van Aert of Belgium.

"Sunday will be different," Van der Poel promised when asked this week about his narrow failure in the 2021 deluge when the race was staged in October after a Covid-19 delay.

Van Aert is over a recent bout of coronavirus and his Jumbo team say they have been testing his heart rate before, during and after training to make sure of his fitness.

The Belgian champion was taking a tactical approach ahead of the race, saying the cobbles may not be the key.

"The race can also be won between the cobbled sectors if you have two or three riders with you in the closing stages," he said.

Van Aert will likely have French rider Christophe Laporte alongside him. The pair have struck up a formidable winning partnership this season, dominating Paris-Nice most notably.

British outfit Ineos bring a strong team to the start line with world champion time-triallist Filippo Ganna named as team captain.

Ganna will be backed up by the winners of two recent classics, American teenager Magnus Sheffield, who took the Brabantse Pijl, and Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, who won the prestigious Amstel Gold.

Ineos also have a potential winner in Dylan van Baarle, runner up at both the Tour of Flanders and at last year's world championships.

Belgian team Quick Step are in the reckoning too.

"I don't care who wins so long as he has a blue jersey," team chief Patrick Lefevere said this week.

"We'd like three or four riders in the finale and for the first time in ages we have seven riders with no excuses about Covid." - Five-star cobbles - The cobbled sections are ranked from one to five, with the three toughest carrying a five-star warning for riders.

The Trouee d'Arenberg, at the 650m deep Arenberg coal-mine, is the first major difficulty. Organisers said this week that the road, where no cars or tractors run, was covered in grass last week before a last-gasp rush to clear it and they are considering grazing sheep there next year.

There are 94 starters, one less than 2021 with the race potentially decided on either the 3km-long Mons-en-Pevele, a five-star section 50km from the finish, or the Carrefour de l'Arbre which is just 17km from home.

Race designer Thierry Gouvenou also predicted the 2022 edition would be different.

"It'll go really fast," he said. "We have often hoped for rain, and we got a good dose of it last year so we'll be happy for a bit of sunshine this time."Last year's winner Sony Colbrelli fell to the floor at the finish line, unrecognisable in a coat of mud. This year's winner is likely to ride into the Roubaix velodrome cloaked in dust.

Related Topics

World Cycling Road Van Sheffield Belgium Poland May October Sunday Gold National University From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

7 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

7 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

7 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

7 hours ago
 PML-N constitutes committee of political parties f ..

PML-N constitutes committee of political parties for new Cabinet: Rana Sanaullah ..

8 hours ago
 Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Se ..

Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Serbian Capital - Reports

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.