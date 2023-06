Easy sailing for all top seeded in KP Junior Age Group Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Easy sailing for all top seeded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday.

In the first round matches in the U11 category Ahmad Ali Naz beat Abdur Rehman Riaz by 3-0, Umar Ashraf beat M Luqman by 3-0, Fahad Khan beat Abdullah Khan 3-1, Aziz Ali Naz defeated M Azaan Khan by 3-2, Azaan Zaman beat) Sam Poul 3-0, Anis Rafy beat Ajman Ibrahim 3-0, Arbab Fahad defeated Atif Ali Naz by 3-0, Hussain Bakshish beat Safdar Khan by 3-1, M Hammad Khan beat M Abdur Raheem by 3-1, Rayyan Zaman beat M Ayaan by 3-0, Haroon Afridi defeated M Taha Khan by 3-0, Jaseem Afridi beat M Hamza by 3-0, M Sameer beat Zulqarnain by 3-1, Ayyan Mehboob beat Abubakar by 3-1.

In the U13 Danish Sikandar defeated M Talha by 3-1, Abdul Basit beat M Hassan Khan by 3-0, M Yousaf beat Asfahan by 3-0, Nabeel Tariq beat Awais Javed by 3-0, Hamza Gul beat Zarar Khan by 3-0, M Abubaqar defeated Shahzeb by 3-1, Arman Ali overpowered Abubaqar Sadiq by 3-0, M Malik beat Faizan Khan by 3-0, Azaan Kamran beat M Yahya by 3-1, M Abdullah beat Hashir Umar by 3-0, Fawad Afridi beat Zeeshan by 3-0, Hadi Gul beat Sufyan by 3-0, Abdul Kabir beat M Zimad by 3-0, M Ahmed beat Zohaib by 3-0, Hafiz Ur Rehman beat Musa by 3-0, Aliyan Gul beat) Awais Jan by 3-0.

In the first round of the U15 category, Saifullah Bahadur beat Farhan, Ayaan beat Azhar Rehman by 3-0, M Bilal beat Rasheed by 3-1, Abdullah Shah beat Hamza Khan by 3-0, M Rehan beat M Habib by 3-0, Arman Ali beat M Talha by 3-1, M Arsalan defeated Abubakar Sadiq by 3-1, Talal Rehman beat M Azaan by 3-1, M Fawad Khan beat M Yousaf by 3-0, Sanaullah beat Mahad Raheem by 3-0, Abbas Khan defeated Sanan Gohar. In the other matches Faisal Khan beat Abdullah Khalid by 3-0, Zuhaib Hassan beat M Umar by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6, M Mavia beat Umar Jan by 3-0, M Sudais beat Ahad Shinwari by 3-0, Abdullah Zaman beat Samad Khan by 3-0.

Result: U17 Ist Rounds: Noor Khan beat Hammad Khan Khalil M Fuqran beat Hammad Khan Shayyan Ikram beat M Ihtesham Huzaifa Jahanzeb beat Imab Ahmed M Hammad Khalil beat Syed Husnain Mohsin Khan beat Ozair Khan M ishaq beat Ashar Ali M Raza beat Moiz Khan Danish Alam beat M Hamza Nasir Khalil beat M Owais Hassan Farid beat M Huzaifa Adeel Waqif beat Fahad Khan Qadeer Rehman beat M Malik M Ali Raza beat Abdur Rehman Hamid Raheel beat Zakriya