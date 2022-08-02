UrduPoint.com

England Recall Robinson For First Two South Africa Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM

England recall Robinson for first two South Africa Tests

England have recalled Ollie Robinson into a 14-man squad for this month's first two Tests of a three-match series against South Africa

London, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :England have recalled Ollie Robinson into a 14-man squad for this month's first two Tests of a three-match series against South Africa.

Robinson has not played for England since the Ashes ended in January due to several fitness issues, mainly surrounding his back.

But the 28-year-old seamer took nine wickets in Sussex's recent County Championship match against Nottinghamshire before earning an England recall in place of the injured Jamie Overton.

Robinson will now look to add to an impressive tally of 39 wickets in nine Tests at 21.28 when England face South Africa in the first Test at Lord's starting on August 17.

He will have a chance to press his claim for a place in the Test XI by playing for the second-string England Lions in their four-day tour match against South Africa at Canterbury next week.

England squad for the first two Tests against South Africa:Ben Stokes (Durham, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wkt), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Related Topics

Injured Durham Anderson South Africa Jamie Overton Craig Overton January August

Recent Stories

Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, sa ..

Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, says Javed Latif

1 minute ago
 PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 ..

PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 season

1 minute ago
 Committee constituted to settle repatriation issue ..

Committee constituted to settle repatriation issue of 300 female teachers under ..

1 minute ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd T20 scores

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd T20 scores

1 minute ago
 Four more Pakistan athletes out of medal race

Four more Pakistan athletes out of medal race

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economi ..

Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economic activities daily

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.