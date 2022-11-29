UrduPoint.com

Excellent Performance Of Pak Karate Team In 6th South Asian Cadet, Junior,Senior Karate Championship In Sri Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistani karate team put up excellent performance in the 6th South Asian Cadet, Junior, U-21 and Senior Karate Championships by winning by winning 7 Gold, 11 Silver and 8 Bronze medals in the championship held on 27-28 November at Colombo Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka participated in the two days competition, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Karate Federation here on Tuesday.

India participated with 72 players, Bangladesh with 48 players, Sri Lanka with 73 players and Pakistan with 17 players won 26 medals which is indeed wonderful performance comparing to its less number of team members.

Saifullah won 2 Gold medals in individual Kata and team Kata by beating Indian players, Irshad Ali won 2 Gold medals in U-21 Individual Kata and team Kata, Muhammad Kashif 1 Gold, Arzo 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze, Mah Gul 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze, Hamayun 1 Gold and 1 Silver, Muhammad Asim 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medals.

Pakistan karate team will now participate in 18th Asian karate championship to be held from 16-20 December 2022 at Tashkent Uzbekistan.

