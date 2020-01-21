UrduPoint.com
Fans Ask Why Sana Mir Was Not Selected For Women’s T20I World Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:18 PM

Fans ask why Sana Mir was not selected for Women’s T20I World Cup

Sana Mir—who captained Pakistan’s Women Cricket Team has been dropped from the squad selected for upcoming Women’s T20I World Cup.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21std, 2020) The fans are missing former Women cricket Team Captain Sana Mir and questioning the authorities concerned as to why she was not selected for upcoming Women’s Twenty 20 World cup.

Sana Mir—the role model for many women cricketers—has been dropped this time for the upcoming squad of Women’ T20 World Cup.

A fan shared the picture of former Captain Sana Mir and said that she was dropped because three players who played under her captainship did not want her back.

“All three selectors have played under Sana Mir, now they are in power so they have axed Sana from World Cup Squad,

Test Cricketer Basit Ali who was head coach of women team said Sana Mir is better captain then Misbah ul Haq,” said Shoaib Jatt on his Twitter account.

Another fan said that Sana Mir tweeted and wrote: “ Don’t blame a clown for acting like a clown. Ask yourself why you keep going to the circus,”.

Another fan asked the authorities as to why she was not selected for the upcoming T20I match.

