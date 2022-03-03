Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Fawad Ahmed, who played five limited-overs matches for Australia and was set to start his role as a consultant during the side's first Test tour of Pakistan in 24 years, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to details, Fawad Ahmed, arrived at the team hotel on Monday following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League.

Team medical staff ensured Fawad isolated on his arrival at the hotel and he then returned the positive test after showing mild symptoms.

He would remain isolated for at least five days as per government regulations and will only come out of that isolation after he returns two negative tests and is symptom-free.

Members of the Australia tour party self-test regularly and undergo regular testing from external medical practitioners.