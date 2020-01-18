UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Has 'low Expectations' At Australian Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

Federer has 'low expectations' at Australian Open

Roger Federer might have won 20 Grand Slams and six Australian Open titles but the Swiss great Saturday insisted he had "low expectations" at the first Major of the season

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Roger Federer might have won 20 Grand Slams and six Australian Open titles but the Swiss great Saturday insisted he had "low expectations" at the first Major of the season.

The 38-year-old crowd favourite has yet to play a competitive match this year, opting out of the recent ATP Cup to spend more time with his family.

The team event in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney provided Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal with six high-intensity clashes heading into Melbourne Park, and Federer knows he has his back to the wall.

Seeded three, he has a tricky clash against 81st-ranked American Steve Johnson first up.

"I'm happy to be back in Australia. I'm happy to be playing here, of course, I love it," said Federer, who has returned for a 21st Australian Open campaign.

"Look, it's a tricky situation right now playing somebody who has just played a lot this week. He's ready to go. He's match-ready and I'm not," he added of Johnson.

"I got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick." Despite his age Federer won four singles titles last year, but he failed to add another Grand Slam.

His closest call came in the Wimbledon final, where he lost a five-set epic to Djokovic, with his last success at Melbourne Park in 2018.

In contrast, his great rivals Djokovic and Nadal won two apiece last year, with the Spaniard moving within one Slam title of Federer's record 20.

The Swiss star said the off-season had gone well but he needed to get matches under his belt.

"I've had plenty of time to pace myself and do all the things I had to do to get ready. I hope it's enough," he said.

"I know it's a super-long road to victory. That's why I got to take it one match at a time. My expectations are quite low.

"I'm excited to play Steve," he added. "He's a good guy. With his old-school playing -- big forehand, slice backhand, good serve -- I think it's going to be a nice match for me."

Related Topics

Australia Road Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney Nice Roger Federer Rafael Nadal 2018 Australian Open Family Event All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Wimbledon Love

Recent Stories

Kashmir is not an internal matter of India: FM Qur ..

18 minutes ago

Federer says 'a lot possible' for returning Clijst ..

23 minutes ago

Even after indoor practice, Tsitsipas 'coughed a l ..

24 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan only popular leader of country: Mini ..

24 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.