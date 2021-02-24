UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ferrari To Rejoin World Endurance Championship In 2023

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:39 PM

Ferrari to rejoin world endurance championship in 2023

Ferrari has entered the Le Mans Hypercar era with the Italian motor racing team announcing on Wednesday it would join the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ferrari has entered the Le Mans Hypercar era with the Italian motor racing team announcing on Wednesday it would join the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023.

The iconic Ferrari racing car has been absent from the endurance scene, spearheaded by the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, since 1973.

While the hotly awaited car has yet to be unveiled, it has been designed and Ferrari are also preparing to name its drivers.

The manufacturer is entering the new top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and is currently rolling out its project to launch the team and car and development crew.

Ferrari president John Elkann said the project would help make every road car produced in their Maranello base extraordinary.

"With the new Le Mans Hypercar programme, Ferrari once again asserts its sporting commitment and determination to be a protagonist in the major global motorsport events," Elkann said.

The new programme is an opportunity for Ferrari to diversify its activities with Formula 1 introducing an annual spending limit this season of $145 million for each team.

Related Topics

World Road Car Le Mans Federal Investigation Agency From Ferrari Top Race Million

Recent Stories

ADIO accelerates private sector investment, innova ..

11 minutes ago

Quake rocks Reykjavik, raises Iceland's volcano ac ..

1 minute ago

Child rights activist seeks proper mechanism to h ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Election Commission issues list of validly n ..

7 minutes ago

Japan Grapples With Second Forest Fire in One Week ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Consulate in New York Still Experiencing S ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.