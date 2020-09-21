FIH president asks world hockey community to download Hockey app

President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Dr.Narinder Dhruv Batra on Monday asked world hockey community to download the newly-launched app "Watch Hockey" a ground-breaking fan engagement app

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Dr.Narinder Dhruv Batra on Monday asked world hockey community to download the newly-launched app "Watch Hockey" a ground-breaking fan engagement app.

The app creates a new digital "home of hockey" to the millions of hockey fans, players and officials worldwide.

"I invite everyone among the worldwide hockey community to download Watch.Hockey. This app provides the new digital "home of hockey" and enables everyone to watch matches live or delayed as well as highlights." Said Dr.Narinder in an interview.

He further said "It also helps everyone keep abreast of the latest news from across the hockey world.

It truly is the one-stop app for all hockey fans and players." Launched on September 17, "Watch.Hockey" is available free of charge, on the App Store and on Google Play.

The timing of the Watch.Hockey launch coincides with the gradual resumption of international hockey, with the FIH Hockey Pro League re-starting on Tuesday.

Through the app, FIH expands support for its global fan base by providing access to live matches on web, mobile and smart TVs.

Other features of the app include live scores, results, statistics, personalized content in a "For You" section, and trending content, as well as access to replays, highlights, archived content, and news.