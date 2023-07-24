Final day of West Indies v India Test again delayed by rain

More light rain has further delayed the start of play on the final day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :More light rain has further delayed the start of play on the final day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday.

The play was set to get underway at 13:15 local time (17:15 GMT) but the covers have since been placed back on the square, so frustrating the Indians' quest for the eight wickets to clinch victory and a 2-0 series sweep.

Set the unlikely victory target of 365, West Indies closed day four at 76 for two.

Steady morning rain washed out play before lunch on the final morning.

West Indies are set to resume at 76 for two in their second innings having been set a victory target of 365.

India leads the series 1-0 after a crushing inning and 141 runs triumph in the first Test in Dominica.