Open Menu

Finger Fracture Rules Capuozzo Out Of Italy's Showdown With Wales

Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales

Ange Capuozzo will miss Italy's attempt to avoid a ninth straight wooden spoon in the Six Nations after a finger fracture ruled him out of the Azzurri's clash with Wales in Cardiff

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Ange Capuozzo will miss Italy's attempt to avoid a ninth straight wooden spoon in the Six Nations after a finger fracture ruled him out of the Azzurri's clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Toulouse's Capuozzo sits out Saturday's final round fixture at the Principality Stadium with the injury to the middle finger of his left hand, picked up during Italy's historic win over Scotland last weekend.

Capuozzo was key to Italy winning the last time the two sides met in Cardiff two years ago, setting up Edoardo Padovani's decisive late try.

"We tried to see if he could train with protection but he's going to have an operation in France tomorrow," Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada told reporters on Thursday.

Lorenzo Pani takes Capuozzo's place at full-back while Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh, the son of Australian rugby great Michael Lynagh, gets his second cap for the country of his birth after scoring a try on his Test debut.

Lynagh scored the second of Italy's three tries in a dramatic 31-29 victory over Scotland which was the Azzurri's first home win in 11 years in the Six Nations.

Italy are four points ahead of bottom-side Wales, making the fixture a shoot-out between the two teams to avoid finishing this year's edition in last place.

The last time Italy won two matches in a Six Nations was in 2013.

"We have a good opportunity, but it's going to be a tough match in a hostile atmosphere," added Quesada.

"We're playing against a rugby nation and a team in a difficult situation who will be very motivated as it is George North's last match."

Team (15-1)

Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (capt), Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Leonardo Marin

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada (ARG)

Related Topics

France Quesada Toulouse George Cardiff Wales Italy Turkish Lira Ferrari Coach

Recent Stories

US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expec ..

US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices

59 seconds ago
 SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launches on third te ..

SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launches on third test flight

15 minutes ago
 President of Iran's visit could seal free trade ag ..

President of Iran's visit could seal free trade agreement, says Ambassador

15 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA emp ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA employee complaint

18 minutes ago
 Nagelsmann names heavily changed squad for Euro ho ..

Nagelsmann names heavily changed squad for Euro hosts Germany

18 minutes ago
 Bosnia's lithium discovery raises hopes and fears

Bosnia's lithium discovery raises hopes and fears

22 minutes ago
Low-income private schools helping govt in achievi ..

Low-income private schools helping govt in achieving educational goals: Chairman ..

22 minutes ago
 LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed s ..

LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed salaries, pensions

22 minutes ago
 History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO

History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO

22 minutes ago
 Rally, seminar organized on World Kidney day

Rally, seminar organized on World Kidney day

22 minutes ago
 RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH

RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH

27 minutes ago
 Minister calls for collective efforts to address c ..

Minister calls for collective efforts to address climate change challenges

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports