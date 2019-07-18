UrduPoint.com
First-ever Girls' School Cricket Academy Launched In Balochistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

First-ever girls' school cricket academy launched in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ):The Al-Nisa School Quetta, has set-up the first-ever cricket academy in the Balochistan province, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The academy has been launched in collaboration with PCB under its CRIC4US Programme, says a PCB press release issued here.

The CRIC4US is a grassroots development programme launched by PCB in 2018 under the flagship of Women Cricket Vision 2022. The purpose of the programme is to develop women cricket at the grassroots level by establishing partnerships with schools across the country. The training sessions at the academy will start after Eid-ul-Azha.

Senior General Manager Women's Cricket Shahid Aslam said: "We are delighted with this development. PCB has made elaborated plans for promoting the sport across the country at the grassroots level.

"By introducing the sport to school girls at the Al-Nisa School, we are striving to tap the talent in Quetta and steadily grow our network across Balochistan.

The school will run the academy and PCB local coach Aqil Khan and international Pakistan player Nahida Khan will also make regular visits to monitor the progress of the players.

The grassroots programme offers an incredible opportunity to these players to explore the basics of the game before graduating to the national junior and senior levels. As the first step in the right direction, this initiative will form the pathways for future women players and school cricketers." Shahid concluded.

The PCB, meanwhile will continue to work with the government and private schools across the country with an aim of strengthening the player base at the grassroots level. PCB coaches will monitor progress of the players across the country and identify the talent which can progress to higher stages of development and participation, the press release said.

Pakistan Cricket Balochistan Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Progress Women 2018 Government Coach

More Stories From Sports

