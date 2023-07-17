Open Menu

First Rehearsal Of 2024 Summer Olympics' Opening Ceremony Takes Place In Paris - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published July 17, 2023

First Rehearsal of 2024 Summer Olympics' Opening Ceremony Takes Place in Paris - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The first rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics took place in Paris on the Seine River, French media reported on Monday.

As part of the rehearsal, 39 boats passed along the Seine at a speed of about 6 miles per hour, L'Equipe newspaper reported. The boats imitated the passage of 93 vessels with participants of future competitions on board, which will be organized at the actual opening ceremony. They were accompanied by 18 boats, including six boats for organization control, six boats for medical and other types of assistance, three boats for observation and three vessels responsible for broadcasting the event.

Police officers were also deployed on both sides of the river to ensure security and prevent spectators from throwing objects at the river parade participants, according to the report.

In total, between 140 and 170 boats will take part in the ceremony next summer. The newspaper reported that the organizers do not plan to hold the general rehearsal, as holding the full parade on the eve of the event seems irrational.

Last month, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city was fully ready to host the Olympics. The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in the French capital from July 26-August 11, 2024.

More Stories From Sports