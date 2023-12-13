Open Menu

First Test Match: Pakistan And Australia To Lock Horns At Perth Stadium Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:45 PM

First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock horns at Perth Stadium tomorrow

Overall, Pakistan are ranked sixth on the ICC Men’s Test team rankings.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Pakistan are set to take on Australia in the first Test of the three-match Benaud-Qadir Trophy at Perth Stadium on 14 December.

The first ball is expected to be bowled at 0720 PKT.

Pakistan currently top the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after having started the campaign on a winning note against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Overall, Pakistan are ranked sixth on the ICC Men’s Test team rankings.

Reigning world Test champions, Australia will be kicking off their second series of the ongoing WTC cycle. Australia are ranked fifth on the table after their series against England, where they won two, lost two and drew a game. Pakistan’s last Test tour to Aussie shores yielded a two-nil loss in 2019-20. In the recent Test series between both sides in March 2022, Australia took the honours with a 1-0 victory in the three-match Test series held in Pakistan.

Shan Masood, who became Pakistan’s 35th Test captain ahead of the series, will be playing his first game as captain. The first match of the series will be a milestone game for Babar Azam as he will feature in his 50th Test match for Pakistan. Babar Azam is ranked fourth in the ICC Test batters rankings. Shaheen Shah Afridi is ranked fifth in the Test bowlers rankings. Shaheen bagged six wickets in Pakistan’s first two WTC 2023-25 matches earlier this year.

In the ongoing WTC cycle, Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique are the two leading run-scorers for Pakistan with 295 and 228 runs respectively. Salman Ali Agha has amassed 221 runs in the championship and has also picked up three wickets.

As part of their preparations, Pakistan locked horns with the Prime Minister’s XI in a four-day first-class match in Canberra which ended in a draw.

The squad traveled to Perth on 10 December and the team has undergone three extensive training sessions at Perth Stadium. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the Perth Test due to injury and his replacement, off-spinner, Sajid Khan joined the squad in Perth on Tuesday.

On the eve of the series opener, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the first Test including debutants Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan’s playing XI for first Test – Shan Masood (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood addressed the media before the first Test and said, “I think it is best to look at the bigger picture as a side, look at the process, look at how we want to play cricket and take results as a by-product. If we play good cricket for five days consistently, I’m sure we’ll be on the right end of the results. For us right now it’s how we grow as a side and if we do the right things for a long period then we’ll get the results.

“The beauty of this game is that you get to do something different and that’s what we want to do as a side. We want to go forward and play attractive Test cricket and if the results come our way then well and good but if they don’t then we’ll go back to the drawing board and try to rectify our mistakes. I see a lot of potential in this side and a lot of players who can take Pakistan forward. For us, it is about the bigger picture and playing good cricket and making sure we can compete against the best and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Australia Sri Lanka Canberra Perth Shan Masood Babar Azam Imam-ul-Haq Ali Agha Aamir Jamal Saud Shakeel Turkish Lira March December Afridi Media Best Top

Recent Stories

WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress i ..

WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress in WASH initiatives

6 minutes ago
 Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growi ..

Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growing in KP

6 minutes ago
 Technology development imperative to overcome fina ..

Technology development imperative to overcome financial deficit: PEC chairman

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of a ..

LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of anti-theft campaign

6 minutes ago
 Madad Ali increases quota for women from 33% to 40 ..

Madad Ali increases quota for women from 33% to 40% in PMYSDP

6 minutes ago
 Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from ..

Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from fossil fuels

10 minutes ago
Benefiting All Mankind: Dialogues with Silk Road F ..

Benefiting All Mankind: Dialogues with Silk Road Forum held in Beijing

1 minute ago
 HEC, British Council, PMYP to jointly work on Gree ..

HEC, British Council, PMYP to jointly work on Green Youth Movement

1 minute ago
 Dense fog to engulf few plain areas of Punjab:PMD

Dense fog to engulf few plain areas of Punjab:PMD

1 minute ago
 Election officials’ training to conclude on Satu ..

Election officials’ training to conclude on Saturday

1 minute ago
 UN summit compromise calls for shift away from fos ..

UN summit compromise calls for shift away from fossil fuels

1 minute ago
 Dr Amjad Saqib interacts with needy women during K ..

Dr Amjad Saqib interacts with needy women during Kafaalat stipend distribution; ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports