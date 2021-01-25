UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Brazil After Light Aircraft Carrying Footballers Crashes On Takeoff

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Five Dead in Brazil After Light Aircraft Carrying Footballers Crashes on Takeoff

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Five people, including four footballers, died after their light aircrqaft crashed to the ground in the state of Tocantins, the Palmas FR football club said Sunday.

"A plane carrying Lucas [Meira, club president], pilot Wagner and footballers Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, crashed on takeoff at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association.

We regret to say that there were no survivors," the fourth-tier club said, as quoted by G1 news website.

The footballers were heading to Goiania where they were due to play Vila Nova on Monday.

Videos posted on social media from the crash site showed that the aircraft was completely destroyed during the fall.

Related Topics

Football Social Media Died Palmas Goiania SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

1 hour ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

2 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

5 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

5 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

5 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.