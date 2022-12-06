UrduPoint.com

Five Russians Included In Entry List For Australian Open 2023 - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Five Russians Included in Entry List for Australian Open 2023 - Reports

Five Russian tennis players have been included in the entry list for the Australian Open 2023, tennis journalist and a member of the International Tennis Writers Association Michal Samulski reported on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Five Russian tennis players have been included in the entry list for the Australian Open 2023, tennis journalist and a member of the International Tennis Writers Association Michal Samulski reported on Tuesday.

According to the list tweeted by Samulski, Daniil Medvedev (7th place in the Association of Tennis Professionals ranking), Andrey Rublev (8th place), Karen Khachanov (20th place), Aslan Karatsev (59th place), and Roman Safiullin (89th place) will take part in the tournament.

Besides, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic also features on the list.

The athlete was expelled from Australia due to a COVID-19 controversy in January, when the immigration authorities did not approve his medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination. He was banned from entering the country for three years, but in November, this restriction was lifted.

In October, the Australian Open director, Craig Tiley, said that the tournament had no plans to ban Russian or Belarusian players, however, they would be able to perform only under neutral status.

The Australian Open 2023 is scheduled to take place on 16-29 January in Melbourne.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Russia Melbourne Craig January October November Australian Open From

Recent Stories

UK Schools May Start Giving Antibiotics to Childre ..

UK Schools May Start Giving Antibiotics to Children to Prevent Strep A Outbreak ..

2 minutes ago
 Austria Prioritizes Security Issues While Saying N ..

Austria Prioritizes Security Issues While Saying No to Schengen Enlargement - Ch ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Presents Final Text of Proposal for Normalizati ..

EU Presents Final Text of Proposal for Normalization of Kosovo-Serbia Ties - Bor ..

11 minutes ago
 PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison f ..

PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison for public welfare, development ..

15 minutes ago
 Qatar announces entry for GCC citizens, residents ..

Qatar announces entry for GCC citizens, residents without Hayya card

15 minutes ago
 Giteau says England sacking Jones a 'big mistake'

Giteau says England sacking Jones a 'big mistake'

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.