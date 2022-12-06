Five Russians Included in Entry List for Australian Open 2023 - Reports

Five Russian tennis players have been included in the entry list for the Australian Open 2023, tennis journalist and a member of the International Tennis Writers Association Michal Samulski reported on Tuesday.

According to the list tweeted by Samulski, Daniil Medvedev (7th place in the Association of Tennis Professionals ranking), Andrey Rublev (8th place), Karen Khachanov (20th place), Aslan Karatsev (59th place), and Roman Safiullin (89th place) will take part in the tournament.

Besides, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic also features on the list.

The athlete was expelled from Australia due to a COVID-19 controversy in January, when the immigration authorities did not approve his medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination. He was banned from entering the country for three years, but in November, this restriction was lifted.

In October, the Australian Open director, Craig Tiley, said that the tournament had no plans to ban Russian or Belarusian players, however, they would be able to perform only under neutral status.

The Australian Open 2023 is scheduled to take place on 16-29 January in Melbourne.