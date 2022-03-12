UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 36 23 8 5 90 31 77 Bournemouth 34 19 8 7 55 30 65 ------------------------------ Huddersfield 37 17 12 8 51 38 63 Blackburn 37 16 10 11 46 37 58 Sheff Utd 36 16 9 11 50 40 57 Luton 35 16 9 10 48 39 57 -------------------------------- QPR 35 16 8 11 50 41 56 Middlesbrough 36 16 8 12 46 40 56 Nottm Forest 35 15 10 10 50 34 55 Coventry 36 15 9 12 48 43 54 Millwall 36 14 12 10 37 34 54 Blackpool 36 14 9 13 42 41 51 Preston 37 12 15 10 40 40 51 West Brom 36 13 11 12 39 34 50 Stoke 36 12 10 14 45 42 46 Swansea 35 12 8 15 38 50 44 Cardiff 37 12 7 18 43 55 43 Bristol City 37 12 7 18 47 65 43 Birmingham 37 10 11 16 42 56 41 Hull 37 10 8 19 30 41 38 Reading 36 10 5 21 42 72 29 ----------------------------- Barnsley 36 5 10 21 26 52 25 Derby 37 11 12 14 36 41 24 Peterborough 36 5 8 23 27 72 23 Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rulesTop two promoted automatically, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated

