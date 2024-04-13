Football: English Premier League Result
Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2024 | 06:43 PM
Early English Premier League result on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Early English Premier League result on Saturday:
Newcastle 4 (Isak 30, 51, Gordon 32, Schar 87) Tottenham 0
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Bournemouth v Manchester United (1630 GMT)
Brentford v Sheffield United
Burnley v Brighton
Manchester City v Luton
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1530 GMT)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Fulham
Playing Monday
Chelsea v Everton (1900 GMT)
Recent Stories
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr
Historic measures to improve the quality of life for people in AJK: PM Anwaar ul ..
African Union urges Mali to provide post-coup transition 'roadmap'
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weath ..
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley
Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procurement
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines
Closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in Swat
Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus ..
Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series
US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread
More Stories From Sports
-
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weather2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets squash players for winning medals in Junior Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series24 minutes ago
-
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals6 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter apologizes, takes 'responsibility': lawyer6 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing6 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing6 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Resistance Olympic torch-bearer still wants to 'change the world'1 day ago
-
Djokovic, Sinner into Monte Carlo quarters as Medvedev rages1 day ago
-
Pak squash team displays top notch in Australia Jr Squash C’ship2 days ago
-
Furious Medvedev knocked out by Khachanov in Monte Carlo2 days ago