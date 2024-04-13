Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Result

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Football: English Premier League result

Early English Premier League result on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Early English Premier League result on Saturday:

Newcastle 4 (Isak 30, 51, Gordon 32, Schar 87) Tottenham 0

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v Manchester United (1630 GMT)

Brentford v Sheffield United

Burnley v Brighton

Manchester City v Luton

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Aston Villa (1530 GMT)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Fulham

Playing Monday

Chelsea v Everton (1900 GMT)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary perf ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr

56 seconds ago
 Historic measures to improve the quality of life f ..

Historic measures to improve the quality of life for people in AJK: PM Anwaar ul ..

57 seconds ago
 African Union urges Mali to provide post-coup tran ..

African Union urges Mali to provide post-coup transition 'roadmap'

59 seconds ago
 Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for ..

Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weath ..

2 minutes ago
 Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kag ..

Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procu ..

Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procurement

4 minutes ago
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guideline ..

Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines

4 minutes ago
 Closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in ..

Closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in Swat

4 minutes ago
 Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as politica ..

Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus ..

4 minutes ago
 Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank ..

Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu

24 minutes ago
 Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zeal ..

Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

24 minutes ago
 US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war ..

US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports