Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Newcastle 4 (Isak 6-pen, 77-pen, Barnes 83, 90) West Ham 3 (Antonio 21, Kudus 45+10, Bowen 48)

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v Everton, Chelsea v Burnley, Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace, Sheffield United v Fulham, Tottenham v Luton, Aston Villa v Wolves (1730), Brentford v Manchester United (2000)

Playing Sunday

Liverpool v Brighton (1300), Manchester City v Arsenal (1530)

