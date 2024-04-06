Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2024 | 11:14 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)

Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 39, 80, Rogers 46) Brentford 3 (Jorgensen 59, Mbeumo 61, Wissa 68)

Luton 2 (Clark 73, Morris 90) Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 52)

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 81)

Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+2) Burnley 0

Wolves 1 (Sarabia 33-pen) West Ham 2 (Paqueta 72-pen, Ward-Prowse 84)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Brighton v Arsenal (1630)

Sunday

Manchester United v Liverpool (1430), Sheffield United v Chelsea (1630), Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1700)

