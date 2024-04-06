Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2024 | 11:14 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)
Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 39, 80, Rogers 46) Brentford 3 (Jorgensen 59, Mbeumo 61, Wissa 68)
Luton 2 (Clark 73, Morris 90) Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 52)
Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 81)
Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+2) Burnley 0
Wolves 1 (Sarabia 33-pen) West Ham 2 (Paqueta 72-pen, Ward-Prowse 84)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Sunday
Manchester United v Liverpool (1430), Sheffield United v Chelsea (1630), Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1700)
Recent Stories
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state
RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns
Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center
Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win
Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix
Football: German Bundesliga table
More Stories From Sports
-
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose17 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results54 minutes ago
-
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale59 minutes ago
-
Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win55 minutes ago
-
Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table55 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table55 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table55 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen on cusp of first Bundesliga title after Bayern loss55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
AC Milan stroll past Lecce to close in on Champions League2 hours ago
-
De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback at Crystal Palace2 hours ago