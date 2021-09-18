Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:00 PM
London, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man Utd 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Everton 4 3 1 0 10 4 10 Man City 4 3 0 1 11 1 9 Brighton 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 3 3 9 West Ham 4 2 2 0 10 5 8 Brentford 5 2 2 1 5 2 8 Leicester 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 3 Wolverhampton 5 1 0 4 2 5 3 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 Leeds 5 0 3 2 5 12 3 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 3 Newcastle 5 0 2 3 6 13 2Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 1Norwich 4 0 0 4 1 11 0.