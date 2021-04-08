UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:41 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 31 19 9 3 51 19 66 Paris SG 31 20 3 8 67 22 63 Monaco 31 19 5 7 64 38 62 ----------------------------------- Lyon 31 17 10 4 60 31 61 ----------------------------------- Lens 31 13 10 8 47 43 49 ----------------------------------- Marseille 31 13 9 9 40 36 48 Rennes 31 12 9 10 39 35 45 Montpellier 31 12 9 10 49 50 45 Metz 31 11 9 11 36 36 42 Nice 31 12 6 13 41 42 42 Angers 31 11 8 12 34 44 41 Reims 31 9 12 10 38 38 39 Strasbourg 31 10 6 15 40 46 36 Bordeaux 31 10 6 15 34 41 36 Saint-Etienne 31 9 9 13 32 46 36 Brest 31 10 5 16 43 54 35 Lorient 31 8 8 15 37 54 32 ----------------------------------- Nimes 31 8 5 18 30 58 29 ----------------------------------- Nantes 31 5 13 13 32 48 28 Dijon 31 2 9 20 20 53 15 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

More Stories From Sports

