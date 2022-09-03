Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Berlin, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Freiburg 5 4 0 1 10 5 12 Borussia Dortmund 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 Bayern Munich 5 3 2 0 17 3 11 Union Berlin 5 3 2 0 12 4 11 Cologne 5 2 3 0 10 6 9 Hoffenheim 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 Moenchengladbach 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 Werder Bremen 5 2 2 1 12 10 8 Mainz 05 4 2 1 1 4 5 7 RB Leipzig 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 2 1 7 11 5 Stuttgart 5 0 4 1 4 5 4 Bayer Leverkusen 5 1 0 4 6 9 3 Augsburg 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 Schalke 5 0 3 2 5 12 3 Wolfsburg 5 0 2 3 4 10 2Hertha Berlin 4 0 1 3 2 6 1Bochum 5 0 0 5 3 15 0