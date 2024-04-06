Football: German Bundesliga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM
German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 28 24 4 0 69 19 76
Bayern Munich 28 19 3 6 80 36 60
Stuttgart 27 18 3 6 63 34 57
RB Leipzig 28 16 5 7 64 33 53
-----------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 27 15 8 4 55 32 53
Eintracht Frankfurt 28 10 12 6 43 36 42
---------------------------------------
Augsburg 27 9 9 9 44 43 36
Freiburg 28 10 6 12 40 52 36
Hoffenheim 27 9 6 12 45 52 33
Heidenheim 28 8 9 11 41 49 33
Werder Bremen 28 8 7 13 36 44 31
Union Berlin 28 8 5 15 25 43 29
Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 6 10 11 46 53 28
Wolfsburg 27 7 7 13 33 44 28
Bochum 28 5 11 12 33 58 26
--------------------------
Mainz 28 4 11 13 26 46 23
-------------------------
Cologne 28 4 10 14 23 49 22
Darmstadt 28 2 8 18 28 71 14
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
