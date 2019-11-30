Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:28 PM
German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 13 8 3 2 36 15 27 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 12 8 1 3 24 13 25 Schalke 04 13 7 4 2 24 16 25 Bayern Munich 12 7 3 2 33 16 24 Borussia Dortmund 13 6 5 2 28 19 23 Freiburg 12 6 4 2 21 13 22 Hoffenheim 13 6 3 4 18 20 21 VfL Wolfsburg 12 5 5 2 13 10 20 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 4 3 18 16 19 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 5 2 5 21 18 17 Union Berlin 13 5 1 7 16 19 16 Augsburg 13 3 5 5 18 25 14 Fortuna Duesseldorf 13 3 3 7 16 24 12 Mainz 05 12 4 0 8 17 31 12 Werder Bremen 12 2 5 5 19 26 11 Hertha Berlin 13 3 2 8 18 27 11Cologne 13 2 2 9 12 28 8Paderborn 13 1 2 10 16 32 5