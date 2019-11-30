UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:28 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 13 8 3 2 36 15 27 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 12 8 1 3 24 13 25 Schalke 04 13 7 4 2 24 16 25 Bayern Munich 12 7 3 2 33 16 24 Borussia Dortmund 13 6 5 2 28 19 23 Freiburg 12 6 4 2 21 13 22 Hoffenheim 13 6 3 4 18 20 21 VfL Wolfsburg 12 5 5 2 13 10 20 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 4 3 18 16 19 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 5 2 5 21 18 17 Union Berlin 13 5 1 7 16 19 16 Augsburg 13 3 5 5 18 25 14 Fortuna Duesseldorf 13 3 3 7 16 24 12 Mainz 05 12 4 0 8 17 31 12 Werder Bremen 12 2 5 5 19 26 11 Hertha Berlin 13 3 2 8 18 27 11Cologne 13 2 2 9 12 28 8Paderborn 13 1 2 10 16 32 5

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Bor Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

One dead after plane crashes in Swedish garden

51 seconds ago

German union urges flight caterer to go on strike ..

53 seconds ago

Airstrike on Family Car Kills 8 in Afghanistan's K ..

55 seconds ago

Legislation on COAS's extension to be made with co ..

10 minutes ago

Pak envoy greets King Salman on his 5th anniversar ..

10 minutes ago

Petroleum prices slashed up to Rs2.90 per liter

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.