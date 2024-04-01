Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results -

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results -

Italian Serie A results on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Bologna 3 (Orsolini 14, Saelemaekers 44, Lykogiannis 90+2) Salernitana 0

Cagliari 1 (Sulemana 74) Verona 1 (Bonazzoli 30)

Lecce 0 Roma 0

Sassuolo 1 (Defrel 41) Udinese 1 (Thauvin 44)

Playing later (times GMT)

Inter Milan v Empoli (1845)

Played Saturday

Fiorentina 1 (Duncan 50) AC Milan 2 (Loftus-Cheek 47, Leao 53)

Genoa 1 (Gudmundsson 30-pen) Frosinone 1 (Reinier 36)

Lazio 1 (Marusic 90+3) Juventus 0

Napoli 0 Atalanta 3 (Miranchuk 26, Scamacca 45, Koopmeiners 88)

Torino 1 (Sanabria 69-pen) Monza 0

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

7 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

33 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

33 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

42 minutes ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

36 minutes ago
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

36 minutes ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

36 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all r ..

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

36 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

36 minutes ago
 Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes I ..

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

36 minutes ago
 Minister for forming rapid response force to assis ..

Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports