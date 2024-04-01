Football: Italian Serie A Results -
Italian Serie A results on Monday
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Monday:
Bologna 3 (Orsolini 14, Saelemaekers 44, Lykogiannis 90+2) Salernitana 0
Cagliari 1 (Sulemana 74) Verona 1 (Bonazzoli 30)
Sassuolo 1 (Defrel 41) Udinese 1 (Thauvin 44)
Playing later (times GMT)
Inter Milan v Empoli (1845)
Played Saturday
Fiorentina 1 (Duncan 50) AC Milan 2 (Loftus-Cheek 47, Leao 53)
Genoa 1 (Gudmundsson 30-pen) Frosinone 1 (Reinier 36)
Lazio 1 (Marusic 90+3) Juventus 0
Napoli 0 Atalanta 3 (Miranchuk 26, Scamacca 45, Koopmeiners 88)
Torino 1 (Sanabria 69-pen) Monza 0
