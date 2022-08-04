UrduPoint.com

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2022 | 12:46 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday: Third qualifying round, first legs Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 5 (Vetlesen 33-pen, Pellegrino 36, Salvesen 58, Hoibraten 61, Espejord 90+3) Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) 0 Qarabag (AZE) 1 (Owusu 34) Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Boli 17) Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 4 (Peybernes 38-og, Mohamed 54, 62, Pierrot 79) Apollon Limassol (CYP) 0 Playing later (kick-offs GMT) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Sturm Graz (AUT) (1800), Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Pyunik (ARM) (1845) Played Tuesday Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) 1 (Rasheed 36-pen) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Chory 41-pen, Bucha 55) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Tekpetey 22) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Peric 6, Padt 9-og) Monaco (FRA) 1 (Disasi 80) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Veerman 38)Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Teuma 27, Vanzeir 76-pen) Rangers (SCO) 0Benfica (POR) 4 (Goncalo Ramos 17, 33, 61, Fernandez 40) Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Sisto 78-pen)

Related Topics

Rangers Graz Boli Zagreb Haifa Hun Vilnius Tiraspol Monaco Eindhoven Belgrade Shanghai Cooperation Organization Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Sq ..

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Squash event

1 minute ago
 Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of ..

Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of JUI-F leader

29 minutes ago
 Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

39 minutes ago
 Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakista ..

Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakistan in Birmingham CWG

39 minutes ago
 PPP appreciates coalition govt's efforts to boost ..

PPP appreciates coalition govt's efforts to boost economy

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.