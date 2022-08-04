Football: UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday: Third qualifying round, first legs Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 5 (Vetlesen 33-pen, Pellegrino 36, Salvesen 58, Hoibraten 61, Espejord 90+3) Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) 0 Qarabag (AZE) 1 (Owusu 34) Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Boli 17) Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 4 (Peybernes 38-og, Mohamed 54, 62, Pierrot 79) Apollon Limassol (CYP) 0 Playing later (kick-offs GMT) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Sturm Graz (AUT) (1800), Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Pyunik (ARM) (1845) Played Tuesday Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) 1 (Rasheed 36-pen) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Chory 41-pen, Bucha 55) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Tekpetey 22) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Peric 6, Padt 9-og) Monaco (FRA) 1 (Disasi 80) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Veerman 38)Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Teuma 27, Vanzeir 76-pen) Rangers (SCO) 0Benfica (POR) 4 (Goncalo Ramos 17, 33, 61, Fernandez 40) Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Sisto 78-pen)