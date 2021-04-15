Former greats heap praise on Babar, Rizwan

Former Pakistan cricket greats have heaped praise on national skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan after their Wednesday's standout performance against South Africa in the third fixture of the four-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistan cricket greats have heaped praise on national skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan after their Wednesday's standout performance against South Africa in the third fixture of the four-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The two players displayed stunning performances to lead their side to a nine-wicket win. Babar hammered his maiden T20 international century, scoring scintillating 122 off 59 balls, and shared a record Pakistan first wicket partnership of 197 with Mohammad Rizwan, who remained unbeaten on 73. Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 in 18 overs.

"I've never seen such a superb innings, and I think Pakistan fans too would have never seen such a brilliant batting display," former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a YouTube video.

"I think no one even would have batted like that against Zimbabwe [bowling attack]. He scored brisk 122 and that too without going for big hits. The way he displayed his class, it will not be wrong to call him the [world's] number one batsman," Inzamam said.

According to Inzamam, Babar's level was very high and he should not only break compatriot players' records but also the world records.

"He is a consistent performer. I've never seen a player to continuously perform for such a long period.

"Scoring runs is a class, but scoring runs effortlessly [like Babar] is a different class." He also applauded wicket-keeper Batsman Mohammad Rizwan saying that he had been consistent for the past one year. "No matter at which number you send him to bat, he will [always] deliver." He said Rizwan proved his critics wrong by playing such a knock as a T20 opener.

"The good thing about Pakistan's top-order batsmen, both in ODIs and T20Is is that they try to stay at the crease. If they are chasing a big total, they seem determined right from the outset," he added.

Former captain Ramiz Raja said Babar played the best innings of his career. "Even in international cricket you may not find such a beautiful innings." "Babar has each and everything. He is orthodox. He does improvisation too. He has [an excellent] temperament and fitness," he said.

He said Pakistan achieved the 200+ target quite easily. "You can't ignore Rizwan's performance too. He was fasting but at no point, it seemed that his fitness was compromised. He fought wholeheartedly.

"In fact, it was he who provided rhythm. It was he, who actually set the blistering platform in the initial part of the partnership between him and Babar," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar also expressed delight at Babar's stunning performance in the third T20.

"He is improving his game with each passing day. He has just leapfrogged [Indian captain] Virat Kohli to become the number one ODI batsman. It's a ravishing performance.

"Eventually, he is going to get better [and better]. He has given a shut-up call to his several critics, who were saying that in T20 his strike rate is not good. He has told them that if he scores 50 runs on as many balls, he can also score 125 to 150 runs on 50 balls," he said.

"This guy [Babar] is brilliant with the bat. His stroke-making ability is just amazing. He's indeed a mighty Babar Azam and when he bats he bats like a poetry man."He also hailed Rizwan for playing a superb knock staying, "he played a critical role in Pakistan's win."