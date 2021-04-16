Former Wales and Lions great John Dawes dies, aged 80

John Dawes, the only British and Irish Lions captain to lead the combined side to a Test series win in New Zealand, has died aged 80, it was announced Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :John Dawes, the only British and Irish Lions captain to lead the combined side to a Test series win in New Zealand, has died aged 80, it was announced Friday.

As well as skippering the Lions to their 1971 success over the All Blacks, the Wales centre was also the Barbarians captain when they beat New Zealand in Cardiff in 1973, where he had a hand in Gareth Edwards' celebrated try.

Dawes' death was announced by one of his former clubs, Newbridge, who said: "After a period of ill health, John Dawes sadly passed away this morning."