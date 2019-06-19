Four move to main round in KP Junior U-19 Boys & Girls Squash

Four players moved to the main round after recording victories in the qualifying round of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-19 Boys and Girls Squash Championship, being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex, on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Four players moved to the main round after recording victories in the qualifying round of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-19 Boys and Girls Squash Championship, being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex, on Wednesday.

Four players including Asad UIlah, Talha Iqbal Abbas Nawaz and Nouman Khan were moved to the main round of the ongoing championship.

In the first qualifier Asad Ullah of PAF recorded victory against Abdul Wahid in the first round at 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-4 and 11-4 and in the second qualifier he defeated Fawad Hussain by 3-1, the score was 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 and 11-7. Hawad Hussain defeated Hamza Zahid byu 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-9.

Talha Iqbal recorded victory against Hammad Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8 and also beat Afaq Khan of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7, Abbas Nawaz beat Ahmmad Ahmad by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7 and registered victory against Saad Zubair by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-4 and 11-9 and the fourth Nouman Khan also won two matches before reaching to the main round.

In the first match he defeated Tanveer by 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-2 and recorded victory against Hamza Irfan at 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-4 and 11-9.

Uzair Shoukat is the top seeded player, followed by Zeeshan Zeb, Saqib Iqbal, and Muhmmad Junaid, Munawar Zaman told APP here on Wednesday. He said players from Under-17 category are also taking part.

On the opening day of the girls Under-19 top seeded and current national champion Komal Khan beat Zainab Khan by 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4, Zohra beat Hifza by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-2, Mehwish defeated Laila by 3-0, the score was 11/8,12/10,11/7, Hira Aqeel beat Rafia by 3-0, the score was 11/9,11/6,11/2, Maira Hissain defeated Sundas by 3-0, the score was 11/8,11/9,11/2, Sana Bahadur beat Maneesha by 3-0, the score was 11/9,11/6,11/1, Kulsoom beat Manahil by 11/8,11/2,11/2, Nimra Aqeel beat Atiqa 3-0, the score was 11/8,11/1,11/2.