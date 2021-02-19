UrduPoint.com
France Scrum-half Antoine Dupont Positive For Covid-19 - Federation

Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont positive for Covid-19 - federation

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has tested positive for Covid-19, just over a week from his team's next Six Nations match against Scotland, the French Rugby Federation announced on Friday

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has tested positive for Covid-19, just over a week from his team's next Six Nations match against Scotland, the French Rugby Federation announced on Friday.

While highly-regarded Dupont returned a positive result, 11 other squad members were negative after head coach Fabien Galthie was put in isolation earlier this week.

Les Bleus' next match is on February 28 when the tournament leaders host Scotland.

