Galashina Comes 2nd In Women 10m Air Rifle Being 1st Russian Athlete To Win Medal In Tokyo

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 08:00 AM

Galashina Comes 2nd in Women 10m Air Rifle Being 1st Russian Athlete to Win Medal in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) sports shooter Anastasia Galashina became on Saturday the first Russian athlete, who won a medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games: a silver one in the women's 10 meters air rifle competition.

Galashina scored 251.1 points, while the winner - China's Yang Qian - got 251.8 points.

