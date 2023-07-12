Open Menu

Galiyat Tigers Off To A Flying Start In Sardar Haroon Memorial Hockey League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 12, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Galiyat Tigers off to a flying start in Sardar Haroon Memorial Hockey League

Galiyat Tigers off to a flying start after defeating Sajikot Falcons by 5-3 goals in a thrilling match of the Sardar Haroon Memorial Hockey League which got underway at Abbottabad Hockey Complex on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) : Galiyat Tigers off to a flying start after defeating Sajikot Falcons by 5-3 goals in a thrilling match of the Sardar Haroon Memorial Hockey League which got underway at Abbottabad Hockey Complex on Wednesday.

Former International hockey player Sardar Rias Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match, the players of both Galiyat Tigers and Sajikot were introduced to him.

Former Director General sports Tariq Mehmood, Dr. Aslam, Officials of the District Hockey Association, and a large number of spectators were also present.

The Galiyat Tigers played well and did not give much time to the Sajikot team to dominate the first two quarters in which the team scored five goals.

Muhammad Tanveer scored three timely goals in the first quarter including a hat-trick while Javed, the right winger and Carter striker Ibrar Ahmad scored one goal each.

On the other hand, Galiyat Tigers after dominating the first two quarters failed to click in the third and fourth quarters wherein Sajikot team reduced the margin by scoring three consecutive goals through Inam Ullah, Shaheen and Ibrahim on the field attempt. Thus, the Galiyat Tigers won the first match.

