German Cup Holders RB Leipzig Into Last 16 With Hamburg Thrashing

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Leipzig, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :German Cup holders RB Leipzig have qualified for the Round of 16 with a 4-0 home demolition of Hamburg.

Leipzig, who won their first ever piece of silverware in this competition last year, scored two quick goals through Danish international Yussuf Poulsen in the 33rd and 36th minute to put the home side up 2-0 at halftime.

Poulsen looked set for a hat-trick early in the second half but was denied through a superb anticipation save from Hamburg goalkeeper Heuer Fernandes.

Any hope the three-time Cup winners and one-time heavyweights of German football had of a comeback was snuffed out by French defender Mohamed Simikan, who got a touch on an Emil Forsberg free kick to put the Red Bulls up 3-0.

German defender Benjamin Henrichs added a fourth in the 82nd minute to keep Leipzig on track for what would be their fourth final in the past five years.

After the game, Poulsen said he "promised (my teammates) I would score at least one - unfortunately I didn't think to put any money on it." Poulsen's manager Marco Rose said the win showcased "the character of the team" after a strong opening phase from Hamburg.

"The first goal was important for us. We stayed in it and showed we definitely want to go further (in the competition).

" Later on Tuesday, Borussia Moenchengladbach were knocked out by second-division Darmstadt 2-1.

Gladbach, who knocked out Bayern Munich with a surprise 5-0 win at this stage last season, went 1-0 down after 23 minutes through Philip Tietz, before hitting back with a goal of their own just two minutes into the second half from Luca Netz.

Darmstadt, who currently sit in first place on the second division ladder, scored the winner in the 79th minute through Aaron Seydel.

Elsewhere, two early goals to Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic helped 2018 the 2018 Cup winners coast to a 2-0 win over fifth-tier Stuttgarter Kickers.

Hoffenheim poured more pressure on under fire Schalke coach Frank Kramer with a 5-1 home win.

Niko Kovac's Wolfsburg won 2-1 against neighbours Braunschweig, while Bochum - rock bottom of the Bundesliga - won 1-0 against third-division Evelsberg thanks to an 85th minute goal from Anthony Losilla.

Mainz ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away at Lubeck, while four-time winners Nuremberg won away at third-league Waldhof Mannheim thanks to a 62nd-minute own goal from Gerrit Gohlke.

On Thursday, Hanover welcome under-pressure Borussia Dortmund while Bayern Munich travel to face neighbours Augsburg.

