UrduPoint.com

Germany Calls Questions About Asylum To Belarusian Athletes 'Speculative'

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Germany Calls Questions About Asylum to Belarusian Athletes 'Speculative'

The German interior ministry dodged a "speculative" question on Wednesday about whether it would grant asylum to Belarusian athletes after a scandal over a recalled sprinter

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The German interior ministry dodged a "speculative" question on Wednesday about whether it would grant asylum to Belarusian athletes after a scandal over a recalled sprinter.

"Germany's asylum policy stipulates that an applicant files a request and it is considered individually. Such questions are of a speculative nature. There can be no answer," a spokesperson told reporters at a news briefing.

Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya left Tokyo for Vienna on Wednesday, after receiving a humanitarian visa from Poland on Monday.

She is expected to arrive in Warsaw later in the day.

The athlete was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to hide their poor performance.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Scandal Sports Poor German Vienna Tokyo Warsaw Belarus Poland Visa Women Olympics From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Police Officer Killed on Tuesday Identifi ..

Pentagon Police Officer Killed on Tuesday Identified as 3-Year Veteran George Go ..

1 minute ago
 Police Martyrs' Day observed to pay tributes to ma ..

Police Martyrs' Day observed to pay tributes to martyred cops

1 minute ago
 Hart hails 'great moment' after Celtic switch

Hart hails 'great moment' after Celtic switch

1 minute ago
 Safwat Ghayur symbolizes police valour and courage ..

Safwat Ghayur symbolizes police valour and courage: DIG Mehboob

2 minutes ago
 Japanese ambassador congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Japanese ambassador congratulates Arshad Nadeem

8 minutes ago
 PAF tributes Police martyrs' patriotism, responsiv ..

PAF tributes Police martyrs' patriotism, responsiveness to call of duty

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.