Ghana To Play Football Friendly With Qatar

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:31 PM

Ghana to play football friendly with Qatar

Ghana will play Qatar in an international football friendly on October 12 in Turkey's Antalya, the Ghana Football Association announced here late Thursday

ACCRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Ghana will play Qatar in an international football friendly on October 12 in Turkey's Antalya, the Ghana Football Association announced here late Thursday.

2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar will replace Equatorial Guinea, who pulled out of the friendly due to travel restrictions.

Ghana will thus play Mali three days before playing Qatar.

The two matches in Turkey would be useful for Ghana's new manager Charles Akonnor, who is yet to oversee a game since his appointment in January this year.Ghana's most recent matches were wins against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

