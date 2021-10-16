UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will take on FC Polo Team in the main final of the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021 to be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club.

According to JPCC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, the inaugural tournament of this season began in great style. Both the finalist teams displayed quality polo to make way to the final. Next week, four-goal event will be played followed by six-goal and eight-goal tournaments.

The lively Lahorites will enjoy the action-packed polo throughout the season.

Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be contested between Mixed Bag and 4 Corps. Mrs. Amna Umar will grace the occasion as chief guest.

One of the finalists, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, consists of Ibrahim Sultan, Usman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Raja Jalal Arslan while other finalist team, FC Polo, comprises Captain Arslan, Hav Zia Ur Rehman, NS Israr Wali and Hav Shahzad Ahmad.

