Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

Leading scores after first round of the co-sanctioned European Tour/Sunshine Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship Thursday at the par-72 Leopard Creek Country Club near Malelane in South Africa (RSA unless noted): 65 - Wil Besseling (NED) 66 - Keith Horne, Pablo Larrazabal (ESP), Garrick Porteous (ENG) 67 - Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 68 - Thomas Aiken, Jack Singh Brar (ENG), David Drysdale (SCO), Grant Forrest (SCO), Branden Grace, Robin Roussel (FRA), Daniel van Tonder 69 - Rhys Enock (WAL), Matthew Jordan (ENG), Adrian Meronk (POL), Adrian Otaegui (ESP), Martin Rohwer, Connor Syme (SCO), Jaco van Zyl Selected 70 - Charl Schwartzel71 - Eddie Pepperell (ENG)74 - Thomas Bjorn (DEN), Ernie Els