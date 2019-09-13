UrduPoint.com
Golf: US PGA Tour The Greenbrier Scores

Fri 13th September 2019

Golf: US PGA Tour The Greenbrier scores

Washington, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour's The Greenbrier at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (USA unless noted, par-70): 62 - Robby Shelton 64 - Scott Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Kevin Na, Lanto Griffin, Zack Sucher65 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Harold Varner, Jimmy Walker, Kang Sung (KOR), Brian Harman, Sam Ryder, Scottie Scheffler, Bronson Burgoon, Doug Ghim, Rob Oppenheimafp

