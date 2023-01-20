UrduPoint.com

Guardiola Blasts 'happy Flowers' Man City Despite Spurs Fightback

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be "destroyed" by Arsenal in the Premier League title race if they do not improve despite a stirring second half fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

Two goals in three minutes just before half-time from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal saw City staring down the barrel of a second consecutive defeat.

But Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez struck in a 12-minute period early in the second half before Mahrez added his second late on to move Guardiola's men to within five points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

City and Arsenal are still to face each other twice in the league this season, but Guardiola took aim at his players for resting on their laurels after winning four league titles in five seasons.

"We cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were," said Guardiola.

"I want a reaction from all the club, not just the players. We are a happy flowers organisation. I don't want to be, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us." Guardiola sent a message with his team selection with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva among the star Names dropped to the bench as Alvarez was paired alongside Haaland in a change of system.

Tottenham have made a habit of having to come from behind after slow starts this season, but the roles were reversed as a third defeat in four league games leaves Antonio Conte's men still five points adrift of the top four.

Spurs' half-time lead owed much to uncharacteristic City mistakes.

- 'Ridiculous goal' - Ederson's wayward pass to Rodri played the Spanish midfielder into trouble and the ball eventually dropped to Kulusevski to slot in his first goal since the opening day of the season.

Moments later Rodri was dispossessed inside his own box again by a Harry Kane tackle and when Ederson parried his shot, Emerson headed in the rebound.

"We gave them the first goal and then the second goal is ridiculous," added Guardiola.

Guardiola stuck to his guns at half-time rather than sending on the cavalry from the bench and it paid off as the champions took just 18 minutes to turn the game around.

Alvarez started the fightback as the Argentine kept a cool head amid a goalmouth scramble to find the roof of the net.

Within two minutes the hosts were level as Haaland ended his three-game goal drought by heading in Mahrez's ball across the face of goal.

It was Tottenham who should have struck next as Ivan Perisic's shot from Kulusevski's inviting cross deflected off Rico Lewis onto the post.

Instead, it was City who got the decisive fifth goal with questions set to be asked again of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The former French captain's own goal handed Arsenal the perfect start in the north London derby at the weekend and he was beaten again at his near post, although Mahrez's strike did take a deflection off Ben Davies.

Mahrez then took his tally since the World Cup break to six goals in seven games as he anticipated a slack touch from Clement Lenglet and this time left Lloris with no chance with a dinked finish over the advancing goalkeeper.

"This type of game with more experience you never lose," said Spurs manager Conte. "This is the first time in my career my team conceded so many goals (in one half)."

Related Topics

World Drought Derby London Lead Post All From Top Race Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

10 hours ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

10 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

10 hours ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.