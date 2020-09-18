UrduPoint.com
Guardiola Has No Complaints Despite Missing Out On Messi

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:05 PM

Pep Guardiola said Friday that only Lionel Messi knows if a move to Manchester City is a possibility next year after the Argentine reluctantly decided to stay at Barcelona this season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pep Guardiola said Friday that only Lionel Messi knows if a move to Manchester City is a possibility next year after the Argentine reluctantly decided to stay at Barcelona this season.

In an explosive interview earlier this month, Messi blasted Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, accusing him of not keeping his promise to allow him to leave for free at the end of the last campaign.

Instead, Messi was forced to stay or face a court battle with the club he has played for his entire career.

City were believed to be in the driving seat to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner ifhe left Catalonia.

