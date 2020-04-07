Pakistani athlete Irfan Mehsood has achieved another feat as the Guinness World Records approved his 26th record of most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistani athlete Irfan Mehsood has achieved another feat as the Guinness World Records approved his 26th record of most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

The record was attempted in Dera Ismail Khan in December last year in which Irfan did 40 push-ups in one minute.

"Pakistan is full of talent and potential. By attempting and breaking records, I want to show the world that our country is no lesser than any other nation in sports," Irfan who hails from tehsil Ladha of Waziristan told APP.

Irfan also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54. Not just this, he has a total of 25 Guinness records to his name, including Most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; Most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); Most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; Most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying 40-lb pack) in one minute; Most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

