Gut-Behrami Claims Downhill To Top World Cup Standings

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Gut-Behrami claims downhill to top World Cup standings

Val di Fassa, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Lara Gut-Behrami followed up her two world championship gold medals with downhill success in Italy on Friday to go top of the World Cup overall standings.

The 29-year-old Swiss skier left the championships at Cortina d'Ampezzo with the giant slalom and super-G titles, and bronze in the downhill.

And her fine form continued in Val di Fassa as she notched up her first downhill win in over a year at the main expense of Austria's Ramona Siebenhofer, runner-up at two hundredths of a second, with her fellow Swiss and world downhill champion Corinne Suter (at 0.26) completing the podium.

Gut-Behrami, who won the World Cup's big crystal globe in 2016, took charge of this season's overall standings for the first time from Petra Vlhova, who came in ninth.

The Italian resort stages a second women's downhill on Saturday.

More Stories From Sports

