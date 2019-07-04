UrduPoint.com
Hajra Makes Pakistan Proud By Breaking World Records

Thu 04th July 2019

Hajra makes Pakistan proud by breaking world records

National women football team captain Hajra Khan made the country proud by breaking three Guinness World Records, pulling off the latest one in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :National women football team captain Hajra Khan made the country proud by breaking three Guinness World Records, pulling off the latest one in France.

The 25-year-old claimed the third record during her participation in the Equal Playing Field (EPF) initiative that took place in Lyon, France from June 28 to July 1. She participated in the match that continued for 69 hours. Around 807 women footballers from around the world featured in the match, which also earned it the world record for most players in a five-a-side fixture.

The match took place on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Hajra, who played for four hours in the fixture netted six goals. After achieving the milestone she took to her twitter handle stating that she was honured to represent Pakistan in the event.

"Now time to watch the big games," she said of the World Cup, whose final will be played between reining European Champion the Netherlands and the United States on Sunday.

Earlier, Hajra had earned the second Guinness World Record when she took part in a 1-a-side soccer fixture, which included footballers from various nationalities. Hajra had scored two goals in that match.

The EPF fixture was also participated by another Pakistani national footballer, Abiha Haider. Abiha in a statement said that it was an honour for her to represent Pakistan in a world record game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Football Federation has expressed pleasure at the participation of Hajra and Abiha in the event. "Their participation in the event will help boost football in the country. They are role model for the youngsters, especially the girl footballers, who aspire to be an honour for the motherland," Syed Sharafat Hussain, the spokesman for President of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) told APP.

"Their participation and performance in the prestigious event will also help portray a positive image of Pakistan," added Sharafat, who is also Secretary Islamabad Football Association.

The EPF, which is France's non-profit organization organized the event with an aim to promote female participation in soccer.

The organization took to its social media accounts to inform people about the accomplishment.

"We have completed our world record attempt for the largest number of players to appear continuously in a five-a-side match," EPF's Facebook post read.

